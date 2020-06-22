Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.77% lower at 10,188 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

U.S. stock futures erased losses and Asian stocks held flat, trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could scupper a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic.

NOVARTIS

The company is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said it received a CHF 5 million milestone payment from its license partner Pfizer Inc. triggered by the marketing authorization for the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Russia.

* Raiffeisen Schweiz said it adopted a new strategy 2025 and will invest 550 million Swiss francs to implement it.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 40 from chf 30

SGS - Credit Suisse raises to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’; raises target price to chf 2200 from chf 1950

DKSH - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 67.5 from chf 57

Partners Group Holding Ag - Goldman Sachs raises to buy; raises target price to chf 1000 from chf 815

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)