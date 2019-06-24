Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

GOLDMAN SACHS

The bank is planning to increase its presence in Geneva to 20-25 within three years, from 5 immediately, an executive told Le Temps and other French-language Swiss newspapers.

Novartis

India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it would partner with Novartis to promote, commercialize and distribute three respiratory products in Brazil.

SWISS POST

The postal company is planning “slight price increases” on packages for business customers, its head of logistics Dieter Bambauer told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

For the original story, behind a paywall and in German, click on: [here ]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey said it would expand operations of Wisecoin in Romania by establishing a Wisecoin node and a blockchain centre of excellence in Bucharest.

* SGS said it was selling Petroleum Services Corporation to Aurora Capital Partners for $335 million.

* Bell Food Group said it had sold its German sausage business to Zur Muehlen Group.

* Santhera said UK agency renewed EAMS opinion for Santhera’s Idebenone in duchenne muscular dystrophy.

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG announced 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: RBC raises to “outperform” from sector “perform”