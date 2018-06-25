Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 8,602 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday that a cocktail of its immunotherapy Tecentriq with chemotherapy boosted survival of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy alone.

The shares were seen opening 1.1 percent higher.

LALIQUE

Shares in the Swiss luxury goods company begin trading on the SIX Swiss exchange on Monday after a final tranche of shares was been placed at 40 Swiss francs each.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life siad it is buying Germany’s BEOS, which has annual revenue of about 30 million euros ($34.96 million).

* Arista says it named Rhona O’Brien as its new general counsel and company secretary, starting Sept. 11.

* Zur Rose Group said it has successfully placed an 85 million Swiss franc bond, which it will used for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

* Leclanche said it has terminated a non-binding agreement with a potential investor that it had disclosed on June 5, while also announcing it is on track to be EBITDA positive by 2020. It also received a 20 million franc investment from a recently acqisition and a joint venture facility of 50 million francs.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish detail of sight deposits at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)