Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,870 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said on Tuesday it has combined its open-architecture business-to-business investment fund platform - Credit Suisse InvestLab - with Spain-based funds solutions provider Allfunds Group.

NOVARTIS

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, with whom the Swiss drugmaker has partnered with to develop treatments for fatty liver disease, said on Monday that its top prospect failed in a mid-stage trial, throwing the future of the project into question. Novartis said it remains committed to developing treatments for the disease.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Rieter Holding said it received a large contract in Egypt.

* EFG International said it would open a business presence in Portugal.

* Zurich Insurance pledged to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2022 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)