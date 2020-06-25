Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asia’s stock markets slipped, bonds rose and the U.S. dollar was firm as surging U.S. coronavirus cases, global trade tensions and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a recovery.

An influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses a year, the group’s top manufacturing expert told Reuters.

The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the WHO head said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* MCH Group says shareholder Basel-City supports its planned capital increase

* Basilea said it successfully placed 125 million Swiss francs in senior convertible bonds.

* Bobst said it expects a loss in the first half year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH - Barclays cuts target price to chf 147 from chf 155

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)