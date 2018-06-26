FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 26(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis has decided in principle to spin off its Alcon eye care business via a stock market flotation, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports, citing unnamed sources.

* VP Bank said it will buy up to 10 percent of its share capital as part of a share buyback.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve has been fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,413.63) by the Swiss Six Exchange for breaching rules on regular reporting obligations.

* Basilea said it has started a clinical phase 2a expansion trial with its BAL101553 treatment for patients with ovarian cancer and glioblastoma.

* Implenia said Audun Aaland is taking over as chief executive of its Norwegian subsidiary Implenia Norge.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it has opened an integrated logistics control centre in Bogota, Colombia.

* Orascom Development Holding said it has signed a nine years’ lease agreement with a German-based company for an office building in El Gouna, Egypt.

* Coltene said it is acquiring dental companies SciCan and MicroMega, boosting sales in the areas of infection control and endodontics.

* Conzzetta said it has signed an agreement to buy a 70 percent majority stake in Italian automation company Antil.

* Titlis Bergbahnen and Brunni-Bahnen Engelberg have launched talks about a possible merger, both companies said, adding it was not certain whether and when a combination would be completed.

$1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
