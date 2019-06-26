Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent down at 9,874 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Swiss Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange on Tuesday said it would suspend Swiss shares for trading with effect from 1 July 2019 if no deal is reached with European Union by June 30.

UBS

A former UBS compliance officer and her day-trader friend were found guilty of insider dealing by a London jury on Tuesday, marking a success for Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after a two-month trial.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Logitech on Tuesday said Dimitri Panayotopoulos, non-executive member of board of directors had resigned.

* Swisscom on Tuesday said its Fastweb had signed an agreement with Wind Tre for deploying a nationwide 5G network in Italy.

* Lalique Group on Tuesday announced an agreement with DS Group for share purchase.

* Valora Holding on Wednesday said it expects external sales are expected to grow by 2% to 3% per year for mid-term targets until 2025.

* Panalpina: Danish logistics company DSV is extending the offer period for its $4.6 billion takeover of Panalpina by 15 days, it said on Wednesday.

* Valartis Group said its share buyback programme has ended.

ECONOMY

ZEW June investor sentiment due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)