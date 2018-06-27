Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SIKA

The Swiss building materials company opened a new concrete ingredients plant in Saudi Arabia, moving production closer to growing building markets in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and on the country’s eastern coast.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra was approved in Switzerland for patients with giant cell arteritis, a blood vessel disease that can cause swelling of the temporal artery and lead to blindness.

* Peach Property said it is buying 382 apartments in five locations in Germany, in a move that will increase the company’s annual target rental income to around 41.7 million Swiss francs ($42.07 million), from 40 million francs now.

* Romande Energie is joining with EBM AG and EKZ, the power company for the city of Zurich, to form a service joint venture for nearly 900,000 customers, or about 20 percent of the Swiss market.

ECONOMY

Swiss Investor Sentiment Index at 0800 GMT