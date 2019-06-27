Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,851 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said it had set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation of its UK life assurance business ReAssure. The price range implies a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion ($3.55 billion) to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.19 billion) for the flotation that is due to take place next month.

It also said Russell Higginbotham would become the new Swiss Re CEO Reinsurance Asia and Regional President.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpine Select AG said it will repurchase up to 514,155 registered shares at price of CHF 17.00 per share if all put options are exercised.

* Implenia AG said it had sold the project KIM inno-living to Swiss Life.

* Baloise Holding said it had bought a stake In AI start-up Brainalyzed.

* Polyphor said it had appointed Frank Weber as new Chief Medical And Development Officer.

* APG SGA SA said Flughafen Zuerich AG had awarded marketing of all its advertising spaces to APG/SGA as of Jan 1, 2020.

* Also Holding said it has bought an IoT platform provider.

* Wisekey said it has appointed Zuercher Kantonalbank as lead manager of its intended share buyback programme.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.