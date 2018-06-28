Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,478 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss industrial group is launching an IPO for its Graziano and Fairfield transmissions unit, saying the price range is from 48 francs to 62 francs per share, implying a market capitalisation of up to 620 million Swiss francs ($622.12 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said Standard & Poor’s has raised its credit rating from ‘A’ with a positive outlook to ‘A+’ with a stable outlook

* Temenos said Coventry Building Society, the UK’s second-largest building society, has chosen Temenos T24 Core Banking platform for its future savings and mortgages servicing.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: Methylene Blue MMX regulatory update: type a meeting request filed to FDA; submitted a type a meeting request and briefing document to discuss complete response letter dated May 21

* SFS Group said Iso Raunjak, now head of central logistics, will take over as head of distribution and logistics from Josef Zuend on Jan. 1, 2020. Zuend is retiring after 49 years at SFS.

* Carlo Gavazzi said its net profit fell by more than a third to 8.4 million francs, while sales rose 8.5 percent to 146.9 million francs.

* Novartis said a study shows that 60 percent of employed people with severe migraine miss, on average, a week of work per month.

* Leclanche said it is launching a joint venture with India’s Exide Industries to produce lithium ion batteries and storage solutions for the electrical vehicle industry.

* Feintool International said it is buying Germany’s Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH to expand in the market for electrical motor components, in addition to fineblanking and forming, as it pushes into e-mobility.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it expanded its mortgage portfolio with the purchase of mortgage claims from an insurer.

* Ypsomed said Paul Fonteyne was elected as a new member of the board. Fonteyne is chairman of Boerhinger Ingelheim USA and replaces Norbert Thom, who resigned at the 2018 annual general meeting.

* Also Holding said it is buying French network and security specialist DistriWan, which has sales of around 24 million euros.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9966 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)