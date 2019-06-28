Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

STOCK EXCHANGE

Switzerland on Thursday triggered measures to counter the European Commission’s refusal to extend recognition to Swiss stock markets, plunging the two sides deeper into a standoff over a stalled partnership treaty.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Federal Reserve placed conditions on Credit Suisse’s . operations after finding weaknesses in its capital planning processes, sending New York listed shares in the bank down on Thursday.

ALUFLEXPACK IPO

Packaging maker Aluflexpack aims to raise 130 million-150 million euros ($145 million-168 million) when it becomes the fourth company to launch a Swiss stock market flotation this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Peptidream said it had struck a peptide drug conjugate collaboration agreement with Novartis.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NESTLE - HSBC starts coverage with “hold” rating

ECONOMY

June KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 94.9 points.