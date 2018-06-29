Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The pharmaceuticals company announced its decision to spin off all of its Alcon eye car business and said it was launching a share buyback of up to 5 billion.

CREDIT SUISSE UBS

The major Swiss banks passed the second part of a stress test in the United States.

CLARIANT

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is considering increasing its holding in Clariant and pursuing joint ventures as the Saudi firm looks to strengthen ties with the Swiss chemicals group, sources told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne Und Nagel International Further Expands Global Services For BMW Group

* Bellevue Group Subsidiary Starcapital Completes Acquisition Of Mars Asset Management

* Novartis said a study shows longer term safety, efficacy and tolerability of Aimovig, the migraine medicine that the Swiss drugmaker is selling with Amgen.

*Wisekey said it expects to report revenue of approximately $60 million for 2018

* DKSH said it has boght the beverage business of Davies Foods in New Zealand.

ECONOMY

KOF economic indicator due for June at 0800