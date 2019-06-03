Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

ZURICH/BERLIN June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 9,482 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Credit Suisse

Mergers are not the best way to help Europe’s banks deal with negative interest rates, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in an interview published on Sunday.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Sunrise Communications on Monday said the Swiss competition authorities have decided to “examine in detail” its planned $6.3 billion takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC cable business.

Novartis

Novartis has released data showing sharply improved overall survival rates for its breast cancer drug Kisqali, which the Swiss drugmaker hopes will help it chip away at the dominance of Pfizer’s blockbuster Ibrance.

Separately, Aduro Biotech And Novartis on Sunday presented results from ongoing phase 1B study.

LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim on Monday said nearly three quarters of its payout for 2018 will be made in newly created shares.

UBS

Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG briefly explored the idea of a megamerger earlier this year that would have created continental Europe’s biggest financial institution, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

IPO

Packaging maker Aluflexpack said it is aiming to raise around 140 million euros ($156.49 million) when it becomes the latest Swiss company to launch a stock market flotation.

Roche

Roche on Monday said end-of-study results in phase III cleopatra study 37% of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer patients in the perjeta arm were alive at eight years.

Separately, the company said Phase III POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 studies of Xolair in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis met both co-primary endpoints and key secondary endpoints.

Lonza Group

Lonza will carve out its Specialty Ingredients (LSI) business and cut around 130 jobs there as it reorganises a division that has struggled this year.

COMPANIES

* Basilea published clinical data for anticancer drug candidates BAl101553.

* Belimo Holding said it has founded Belimo InnoVision.

ECONOMY

May CPI due at 0630 GMT. Seen +0.6% Y/Y.

May Manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT.