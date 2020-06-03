Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8% higher at 10,027 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SIX

Trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange in May fell 15.3% compared to the previous month to 130.4 billion Swiss francs, the exchange operator said here In comparison with the year-earlier month, trading turnover rose 48.7% to 867.9 billion.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA has extended its review of the Supplemental Biologics License Application for its multiple sclerosis treatment ofatumumab (OMB 157).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Landis+Gyr eyes acquisition to fuel growth, CEO tells FuW

* Sulzer acquires a 25% stake in Tamturbo Plc, a Finnish technology company that develops and manufactures oil-free industrial air compressors.

* SGS acquires CTA Gallet, headquartered in Bourges, France. Privately owned CTA Gallet operates 18 vehicle inspection service centres, employs 26 people, and generated more than 2.6 million euros of revenue in 2019

* Autoneum Holding AG: production has restarted

* MCH Group AG: is engaged in intensive negotiations with potential investors

* Interroll Holding AG: Paul Zumbuehl to step down as ceo at end of april 2021, intends to propose Zumbühl as new chairman at general meeting of shareholders in 2021.

* SHL Telemedicine said shareholders at a special general meeting approved the re-appointment of Yehoshua Abramovich as an independent member of the board of directors for an additional term of three years.

* Groupe Minoteries said bit.ly/3gRiCiy Alain Raymond will become new CEO next year.

* IGEA Pharma announced the nomination of Lieven Baten as non-executive director.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy contracted by 2.6% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) says. The market had expected a 2.0% drop.