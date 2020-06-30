Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

China’s factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June in a boost to hopes for a quick economic recovery globally and at home, but the persistent weakness in export orders suggests the coronavirus crisis will remain a drag on growth for some time.

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief said.

CREDIT SUISSE

The lender has named Rob Santangelo as a global co-head of its healthcare investment banking group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

PHARMACEUTICALS

The federal court of Canada dismissed a plea by drugmakers, including Novartis, challenging the Canadian government’s new regulations aimed at lowering prices of patented drugs that could potentially lead them to lose billions over a decade.

GENEVA AUTO SHOW

The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show said that they would not organise the event in 2021.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche: The U.S. FDA has approved a breast cancer treatment that can be administered at home by health care professional.

* Stadler Rail: Arriva Nederland and Stadler signed a contract to refit 36 trains with the European Train Control System (ETCS) Guardia.

* Autoneum said it has amended its existing long-term credit agreement for 350 million Swiss francs.

* Basilea said it will move its move headquarters to Allschwil

* Feintool said it has secures further financial resources

* Aryzta said it has seen a steady improvement in revenue trends

* Glarner Kantonalbank restated its Q1 results, saying the figures published in April featured an incorrect valuation in financial investments

* Poenina announces a successful merger with Caleira

* Leonteq said it will partner with Blackrock in the fund derivatives area

* Baloise said it has successfully placed two senior bond issues

* Kuehne Und Nagel said it has signed a multi-year contract with food company Huel in Poland

* Also Holding said it will staff 3S business models with managers from within the company

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RICHEMONT - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 55 from chf 48

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP: Citigroup raises price target to chf 380 from chf 362

BARRY CALLEBAUT: Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight from equal-weight; cuts target price to chf 1,600 from chf 1,750

LINDT & SPRUENGLI: Morgan Stanley raises target price to chf 92,000 from chf 89,500

ECONOMY

* Swiss May retail sales due at 0630 GMT

* Swiss June KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 77.0 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)