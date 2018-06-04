Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

RICHEMONT

The Swiss luxury goods group said on Friday it is to buy Watchfinder.co.uk Limited, extending its reach into the second-hand watch market seen by some in the industry as a fast-growing business.

ROCHE

In a disappointment for Roche, two of its oncology drugs provided only modest protection from disease progression in lung cancer and breast cancer, according to data from separate clinical trials presented on Saturday.

The Swiss drugmaker on Friday won European Union approval for its Perjeta medicine to treat a type of breast cancer whose sufferers are at a high risk of re-occurrence, a key element of its strategy to replace older medicines with newer, faster growing drugs.

CEO Severin Schwan reiterates in Basler Zeitung newspaper interview printed on Saturday that the drugmaker should be able to use new products to offset the loss of sales from older drugs losing patent protection.

“Of course there are always some uncertainties. Not all 15 medicines now in the late stage of development will come to market. But from today’s standpoint I am confident that we will grow sales,” he is quoted as saying.

NOVARTIS

With women hardest hit by migraine headaches, the Swiss drugmaker is gearing up its marketing message to counteract sexism that it worries might become a barrier to adoption of its new medicine Aimovig.

UBS /DEUTSCHE BANK

Finanz und Wirtchaft paper’s Praktikus column writes at the weekend that UBS financed Chinese conglomerate HNA’s stake in Deutsche Bank that has since fallen to nearly 8 percent and arranged an options structure under which UBS under certain conditions has to pay HNA if Deutsche shares fall below 15 euros each, as has been the case since January. Says unclear whether UBS has lost money on the deal, which was secured by Deutsche shares.

ASMALLWORLD

The private social network operator expects to make a profit in 2021, Chairman and major investor Patrick Liotard-Vogt tells the SonntagsZeitung newspaper

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Siegfried Chief Executive Rudolf Hanko will resign on Dec. 31, to be replaced by Wolfgang Wienand.

ECONOMY

Non-farm payrolls data for first quarter due at 0715 GMT

Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at 0800GMT