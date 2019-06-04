Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,585 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it won an order from the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) to expand capacity at its Liestal station to four tracks. The contract is worth around 115 million francs

* Blackstone Resources is being investigated by the SIX Swiss Exchange in connection with the conversion of bearer shares into registered shares, with the duration of the probe undetermined

* Barry Callabaut said it named Olivier DeLaunay as new chief operations officer

* Aryzta said third-quarter revenue rose 4.5 percent to 847.9 million euros, but the Swiss-Irish bakery company cut its profit forecast.

* Roche said its flu medicine Zofluza was effective in preventing the flu among people exposed to sick household members

* Obseva said it had completed patient recruitment for a study of Nolasiban for improving IVF outcomes

ECONOMY

