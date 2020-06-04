Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Austria is lifting coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for Switzerland and all other neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday. The move comes earlier than expected, the original date was June 15.

ROCHE

Drugmaker Roche has received emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Elecsys IL-6 test to help identify severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed COVID-19, it said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said new data from a phase III trial showed Cosentyx provided relief for axial spondyloarthritis.

* Santhera has received a financing commitment of up to 20 million Swiss francs ($20.81 million) from a fund managed by Highbridge Capital and expects to draw down the first tranche of 7.5 million francs in late June.

* Lechlanche has drawn down a second tranche of720,000 Swiss francs from its convertible loan facility of up to 39 million francs with Yorkville Advisors in order to fund company operations and expansion.

* Mobimo Holding expects loss of rental income due to coronavirus crisis to reach high single-digit millions of francs, it said on Thursday, flagging no delays in construction projects.

* Obseva announced the publication of a pilot study case report showing the efficacy of linzagolix in a potential new indication for treatment of adenomyosis.

* Orascom Development Holdings announced its third school development agreement with Nermine Ismail School (NIS) to develop two K-12 international schools in O West, Egypt.

* Achiko Ltd said it was conducting testing using Teman Sehat in Indonesia and plans expanded trials in June 2020.

* Medacta received CE marking for its long diaphysis and stemless metaphysis implants for shoulder joint replacement.

* Partners Group said it expected performance fees to amount to up to 5% of total revenues for the first half of 2020.

* Kudelski said Kudelski Security had launched additional services for Microsoft Modern Workplace.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING: Jefferies cuts target price to 945 CHF from 1,050 CHF.

* CREDIT SUISSE: HSBC raises target price to CHF 10 from CHF 8.92

* UBS GROUP: HSBC raises target price to CHF 13 from CHF 11.78

ECONOMY

Swiss May CPI due at 0630 GMT. Seen at +0.1% m/m, -1.3% y/y. ($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)