Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,631 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stock:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) for adults and children with haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan said it completed the acquisition of 40.5 percent of the shares in Naturex and confirmed its intention to launch a cash tender offer for the remaining outstanding shares.

* Julius Baer said it closed the acquisition of 95 percent of the Sao Paulo-based Reliance Group on June 4 as planned.

* Landis & Gyr said its net profit rose to $46.4 million in the full year to March 31.

* Leclanche said it secured funding of 75 million Swiss francs and an additional 50 million franc facility to finance acquisitions and joint ventures in the e-transport and stationary grid-based storage markets.

* Metall Zug said it intended to spin off the Life Science Business Area of its infection control business unit, Belimed Group, into a new business unit under direct Metall Zug AG ownership.

* Orior said board member Josef Ming stepped down.

* SGS said it acquired Polymer Solutions Incorporated that generated revenues of around $4 million last year.