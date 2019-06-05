Healthcare
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

JPMorgan has poached UBS banker David Xu as head of its China equities business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burkhalter said it acquired Wisler Elektro AG that employs 22 people and generates annual sales of around 3 million francs.

* Novartis announced that first-line treatment with Tafinlar and Mekinist offers long-term survival benefits to patients with certain melanoma.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

