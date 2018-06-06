FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said it is continuing with the current share buyback program 2017–2020 via a second trading line and will buy back a maximum of 116,895 registered shares, or 6.49 percent of the share capital.

* Leclanche announces a 16.5 million Swiss franc share capital increase.

* Orascom said it trimmed first-quarter net losses to 5.1 million Swiss francs, from 12.5 million francs, as it seeks to execute its turnaround strategy.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland CPI figures for May at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

