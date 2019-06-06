Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,654 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS FINED FOR FOREX MARKET RIGGING

Four British and U.S. banks have been fined 90 million Swiss francs ($90.53 million) for rigging the foreign exchange market, Switzerland’s competition authority said on Thursday. An investigation is still underway into Credit Suisse.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had first-of-its-kind histology data with iscalimab (CFZ533) suggesting the extended survival of transplanted organs may be possible.

* Julius Baer on Wednesday said it successfully placed additional tier 1 bond in a 300 million Swiss francs transaction, mostly with private banks and institutional investors in Switzerland.

* Castle Alternative Invest on Wednesday said it prematurely terminated the current share buyback programme on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Airopack Technology Group said the Cantonal Court Of Zug granted a definitive moratorium for four months.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)