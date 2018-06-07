Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,581 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

LOMBARD ODIER

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier is in talks to set up a partnership with a Saudi bank as it aims to strengthen its presence in the Gulf, its managing director said on Wednesday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS Group AG is cutting jobs at its asset management unit while it focuses on growth in China along with passive and sustainable investing, Bloomberg said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bell Food Group will receive gross proceeds of 612.6 million Swiss francs ($622.43 million) upon completion of its capital increase. 99.15 percent of total new shares offered were subscribed.

* Shareholders in Leclanche approved an authorized share capital increase to 60,511,905 Swiss francs and of conditional share capital to 56,011,905 francs. The group expects positive EBITDA by 2020.

* Kuehne und Nagel signed a strategic partnership with Zebraxx, which will provide last mile shipment visibility for the Swiss firm’s customers

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in May from 2.7 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)