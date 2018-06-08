Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,506 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

French luxury group Hermes will replace cement maker LafargeHolcim in France’s CAC 40 stock index from June 18, pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is shifting more customers to a pricing system that charges them a fixed fee for its services as part of a wider industry effort to buffer against choppy revenues.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker says clinical data show that treatment with Lutathera provides significantly longer time to deterioration of quality of life for patients with progressive midgut Neuroendocrine tumours.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sunrise Communications Group AG: Announces Comprehensive Refinancing

* Peach Property Group AG: Target Volume Of Hybrid Warrant Bond Issue Increased

* Roche Holding AG: FDA approves Genentech’s Rituxan (rituximab) for pemphigus vulgaris

* Aevis Victoria Sells Its Stake In BioTelemetry

ECONOMY

* It is too early to raise interest rates in Switzerland, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told CNN Money Switzerland in an interview broadcast on Thursday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)