Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,406 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved a new formulation of Genentech’s Herceptin for subcutaneous use.

For more news, click on

UBS

The bank has hired consumer and retail banker Romitha Mally as vice chairman for investment banking, according to an internal memo sent out on Thursday which a UBS spokeswoman confirmed.

For more news, click on

RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ

The bank reported net new money of 6.3 billion Swiss francs during 2018 and a 41 percent decline in group profit to 541 million Swiss francs due to in the value in the value its holdings and its acquisition of Arizon Sourcing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it has completed its $630 million divestment of its water care business.

* Oerlikon said it has completed the sale of its Drive Systems Segment to Dana Incorporated in a deal which valued the business at 600 million Swiss francs ($600.90 million).

* Calida Holding reported a 5.3 percent increase in FY 2018 net income to 17.8 million Swiss francs.

* Schaffner Holding said its board of directors nominated Christian Herren as new CFO, succeeding Kurt Ledermann.

* Admicasa Holding said it expects its FY 2018 EBIT to be just under CHF 1.4 Mln.

* VZ Holding said its 2018 net profit rose 13.1 percent to 98.2 million francs.

* LumX Group said it has decided to terminate its activities as a manager of collective investment schemes in Switzerland.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KUEHNE & NAGEL - Bernstein raises to “outperform” from “market-perform”.

ECONOMY

* Swiss January retail sales due at 0730 GMT

* Swiss February manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT. Seen at 53.6, down from 54.3 ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)