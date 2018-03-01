Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ADECCO

Adecco posted better-than-expected profit during the fourth quarter of 2017 but revenue growth slowed at the start of 2018

GAM HOLDING

Swiss money manager GAM Holding Reported underlying pre-tax earnings that exceeded even the highest analyst expectations for 2017

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis and Pear Therapeutics to develop digital therapeutics for patients with schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis

* Leclanche says is fully funded to Q2 2019 - EBITDA EXPECTED to be positive by 2020

* Basler Kantonalbank FY net income 186.2 million chf, up 35.3 percent

* Swiss Prime Site AG: dividend increase to chf 3.80 (+ 2.7%); fy profit excluding revaluations / deferred taxes of chf 307.4 million (+ 11.5%)

* Sunrise Communications Group AG guidance of chf 580-595m adjusted ebitda in 2018; proposed dividend up 20% yoy to chf 4.00​

* Ascom expects 3-6 percent revenue growth in 2018 and and EBITDA margins in line with prior year after raising net revenue 3.1 percent to 309.7 million francs in 2017.

* VZ Holding AG: FY net profit up 3.2% to 86.8 mln Sfr

* Implenia AG FY ‍EBITDA rose by 4.6% to 173.8 million francs, consolidated profit (excluding ppa) for 2017 financial year came to 65.4 million (2016: chf 72.7 million)

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA FY total revenues substantially increased to 13.4 million euros from 6.7 million (2016)​

* Orior AG said it was acquiring a 65 percent stake in Thurella AG, saying it was offering a price of 150 francs per share less dividend of 2 francs in a bid likely to be approved at Thurella’s general meeting. Orior said it had increased net profit by 12.8 percent to 32 million francs in 2017.

* Calida Holding appointed Sacha Gerber its new chief financial officer.

* Kardex raised net profit to 31.8 million euros in 2017, a 1.0 million euro increase from the prior year.

ECONOMY

* Fourth-quarter GDP due at 0645 GDP

* Manufacturing PMI for February due at 0830 GMT

* Swiss retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT