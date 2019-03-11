Healthcare
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

The Swiss lender and Standard Chartered PLC have agreed to settle a case of alleged misconduct related to a 2009 initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, a counsel for the market regulator said at a tribunal hearing on Monday.

Roche

The Swiss company won U.S. approval on Friday of its immunotherapy Tecentriq to treat a significant number of patients with triple-negative breast cancer, a development hailed by doctors as a promising advance in fighting the aggressive disease.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Tornos Holding said its full-year net result was up 86 percent in fiscal 2018, at 15.3 million Swiss francs ($15.17 million).

*Tecan Group said its full-year net profit in fiscal 2018 amounted to 70.7 million Swiss francs, adding that sales in 2019 were forecast to increase in a mid- to high single-digit percentage.

*Schweiter Technologies AG said it proposed a dividend of 40 Swiss francs per bearer share after net profit from continuing operations declined to 77 million from 60.3 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled ($1 = 1.0083 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

