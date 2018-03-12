Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,973 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan is remaking leadership at the Swiss drugmaker as operations president Andre Wyss departs and three people including the company’s digital specialist and top lawyer get seats on the executive committee.

UBS

The Swiss bank has told staff that it is“business as normal”, after it revealed on Friday it is fighting an 18-month suspension in Hong Kong from leading initial public offerings (IPOs).

SENSIRION

The Swiss sensors group said on Monday it plans to sell 9.3 million shares in an IPO in which it hopes to raise proceeds of about 55 million Swiss francs ($57.89 million).

MEDARTIS

The Swiss surgical implant maker expects to raise up to 142.5 million francs in gross proceeds in an initial share sale, with Chairman Thomas Straumann remaining the main shareholder at around 50 percent. Medartis, which had sales of 105 million Swiss francs ($112 million) and operational EBITDA of 19 million in 2017, had announced its IPO plans last month.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich said it made an acquisition in Latin America to boost its Cover-More business.

* LGT Bank said full-year group profit rose 23 percent to 283.4 million francs, with assets under management increased by a total of 33 percent to 201.8 billion francs at the end of 2017.

* IVF Hartmann said its full year net income fell 2.7 percent to 16 million francs.

* GAM Holding announced changes to its management board, including the departure of general counsel Dirk Spiegel. <GAMN.S

* Aryzta said its underlying net profit fell 53.5 percent in the first half to 50.9 million euros.

* VAT Holding said full year sales rose 36 percent to 692 million Swiss francs and that it expects revenue to climb 15 to 20 percent at current exchange rates in 2018.

* Belimo said full year net income rose 11 percent to 77.5 million Swiss francs.

* Mikron Holding said it expects revenue growth of 10 to 20 percent in 2018 and an improvement in operating profit. For 2017, sales fell 3 percent to 248.5 million francs.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said on Friday it is in talks with an undisclosed partner over a cooperation on Swiss-wide mortgage lending platform.

* Calida Holding AG said on Friday it has agreed with Jean-Pierre Millet, a long-term anchor shareholder of Lafuma, to acquire his stake amounting to 7.6 percent.

* Tornos said it is expecting business to do better in 2018 than in the previous year after returning to a profit in 2017.

* Siegfried Holding said it bought a drug manufacturing plant from Arena Pharmaceuticals in Zofingen, Switzerland.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.9501 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)