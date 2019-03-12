Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 9,374 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GEBERIT

Fourth-quarter net profit fell 5.6 percent as the Swiss toilet and plumbing equipment maker said on Tuesday it expects 2019 to be challenging on Brexit woes, Italian political uncertainty and capacity constraints in Germany.

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food company said that it is continuing to review its Skin Health division, with completion due by mid-year.

ARYZTA

The Swiss-listed frozen bread and cookie maker posted an IFRS loss of 197 million euros ($221.78 million) in its first half, with management saying the company is on track to deliver results within its previously guided range for the full year.

The shares were indicated 6.6 percent higher.

ROCHE

The U.S. FDA said it approved Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s blockbuster breast cancer treatment Herceptin.

UBS

Financial watchdog FINMA is in touch with UBS about a 2014 loan to Papua New Guinea that prompted a review of whether the country’s government had followed its own borrowing rules, the agency said.

CEVA LOGISTICS

CMA CGM offer for Ceva Logistics shares due to end

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann Holding said it raised its stake in French implant maker Anthogyr to 100 percent

* Galenica net profit in 2018 rose 24 percent to 147.8 million Swiss francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich said full-year net profit tumbled to 47.7 million francs, down from 237.8 million francs in 2017.

* Hochdorf Holding: Thomas Eisenring resigns as CEO; in transitional phase, Peter Pfeilschifter to take over management, alongside his current role

* Tamedia: 2018 net income down 23.9 pct to 129.5 million francs.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the FDA denied its last appeal over methylene blue MMX and said it intends now to present a new clinical plan with different endpoints

* Zur Rose Group said it acquired French marketplace Doctipharma from Lagardère Group

* BFW Liegenschaften said FY Profit including a revaluation gain was 20.6 million francs

* SHL Telemedicine said its full-year net profit quadrupled to 10.1 million francs

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data due ($1 = 0.8883 euros)