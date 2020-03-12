Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

DUFRY

The Swiss airport retailer expects 2020 organic sales to contract as the coronavirus pandemic spreads and U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily suspended passenger travel from continental Europe. “Provided that the situation improves in the second semester and considering that the third quarter is the most important for the company, Dufry expects to reach a negative, single digit organic growth performance,” the company said.

CORONAVIRUS

President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all passenger travel from continental Europe on Friday to limit the spread of the coronavirus after the outbreak was formally declared a pandemic, sending global markets into a tailspin.

The European Central Bank is all but certain to unveil new stimulus measures, pushing policy closer to its limits to help the euro zone economy cope with the shock of the coronavirus epidemic.

NESTLE

The food group had mandated JPMorgan to handle the sale of its Chinese peanut drink business Yinlu, Bloomberg reported.

SWATCH

2019 annual report expected

PARGESA

The majority owner of Pargesa Holding plans to take over the entire Swiss financial company by offering 0.93 shares of GBL for each Pargesa share, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zuerich said February passenger numbers at Zurich Airport declined by 1.2% year-on-year.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank plans to boost its dividend to 2.20 francs per share

* Adecco Group said it nominated General Electric manager Rachel Duan for its board of directors.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced the resignation of Chief Scientific Officer Roberto Camerini. Ex-CSO Luigi Moro, who retired from the post only on Dec. 31, will replace him on an interim basis.

* Cicor Technologies said full-year net profit fell to 8.4 million francs

* Vifor Pharma said full-year net sales rose nearly 19% to 1.9 billion francs

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SENSIRION - JP MORGAN CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 40 FROM CHF 48

ECONOMY

