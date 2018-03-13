Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,983 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GEBERIT

Shower toilet and piping supplier Geberit reported better-than-expected net profit and said it expected the overall construction industry to be “generally favourable” this year.

Shares indicated 2.1 percent higher

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Adecco Group: completes share buyback programme of EUR 300 million

* Galenica AG: FY operating result (EBIT) rose by 14.5% to chf 141.8 million; FY net profit of chf 118.9 million

* Huber+Suhner AG: FY overall order intake increased by 10.7 % to chf 826.3 million‍​; fy net income fell from chf 53.2 million in the previous year to chf 42.1 million

* Flughafen Zuerich AG: 1,966,362 passengers were handled at zurich airport in February (+4.6% versus previous year)

* Tamedia AG - ‍FY EBIT up to CHF 180.7 mln (+59.3 percent)

* Rieter Holding AG: ‍proposed dividend of CHF 5.00

* BFW Liegenschaften AG: proposes dividend of CHF 1.40‍ per a share and CHF 0.14 per B share

* Inficon Holding AG: ‍Q4 2017 results: sales of $102.1 million are 18.4% over prior year; q4 ‍operating income of $22.2 million or 21.8% of sales (q4 2016: $18.2 million; 21.1%)

* Peach Property Group AG: Kurt Hardt (vorstand at Kreissparkasse Biberach) nominated to the board of directors

* Von Roll Holding AG: FY ‍EBIT of CHF 4.5 million (previous year: CHF -17.3 million)

* Gurit Holding AG: net sales for FY 2017 amount to CHF 360.5 million, a currency-adjusted increase of 3.1% versus 2016; proposed distribution of CHF 20.00 per bearer share

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Fujifilm expand distribution agreement for Eleview ​​​​