Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
The private bank is due to report 2018 results. It said on Tuesday it had concluded its share buyback programme.
Nestle has selected a slew of private equity firms and consumer companies L’Oreal and Unilever to participate in the next round of an auction for its skin care business, Bloomberg reported.
Rieter Holding reported a 2018 net profit of 32 million Swiss francs and proposed a dividend of 5.00 francs.
Credit Suisse - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”
No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)