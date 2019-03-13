Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The private bank is due to report 2018 results. It said on Tuesday it had concluded its share buyback programme.

NESTLE

Nestle has selected a slew of private equity firms and consumer companies L’Oreal and Unilever to participate in the next round of an auction for its skin care business, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Rieter Holding reported a 2018 net profit of 32 million Swiss francs and proposed a dividend of 5.00 francs.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Credit Suisse - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)