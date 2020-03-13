Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9% higher at 8,342 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Governments and central banks readied more emergency measures to tackle the economic impacts of the coronavirus as Asian markets suffered their worst weekly crashes since the 2008 financial crisis.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a coronavirus test from the Swiss diagnostics and drug maker, a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker has found alternate transport options for its cell therapy Kymriah to address potential disruptions from European travel restrictions ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump this week in response to the coronavirus epidemic. Novartis said on Friday it does not foresee Kymriah supply issues at this time.

SWISS INTERNATIONAL AIR LINES

The airline announced bit.ly/2WdhjCr it will maintain flights to the U.S. despite new restrictions for European travellers. Effective Saturday, Swiss will only serve Chicago and Newark, it added.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bachem reported a 2019 net income of 54.2 million Swiss francs and proposed a dividend of 3.00 francs.

* Implenia said it won a 52 million euro ($58.21 million) order for a roads project in Germany

* Fundamenta Real Estate said its rental income in 2019 rose 14.4% to 29.51 million francs.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said full-year group profit rose to 205 million francs

* U Blox Holding said the company that makes wireless semiconductors saw its full-year profit shrink 33.5% to 32 million francs, hurt by challenging conditions in EMEA and the Americas.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said consolidated full-year net profit rose to 64.3 million francs, up from 55 million in 2018.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled