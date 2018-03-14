Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,865 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no intention of stepping down, he said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Tuesday.

Sika AG

The Swiss construction chemicals company said on Tuesday its board rejected proposals by its family shareholder to elect Jacques Bischoff as a new board member and chairman at its upcoming shareholder meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Laboratory equipment maker Tecan said it had order intake of 564.1 million Swiss francs in 2017, a big boost from the 503 million of the previous year. Full-year net profit rose 22 percent to 66.5 million francs.

* Drug ingredient maker Siegfried Holding said net profit in the full year 2017 rose 42 percent to 39.7 million francs.

* Climbing gear-to-cutting machinery conglomerate Conzzeta says its Schmid Rhyner unit has acquired Isatec GmbH, a metallic coatings maker.

* Last Minute said it swung to a 2017 full-year loss of 7.8 million euros, from a 6.7 million euros profit the year earlier, as the company invested more in brand campaigns, faced fierce competition in its flights segment, and grappled with fines from the Italian antitrust authority that it is appealing.

* Property group HIAG Immobilien said it has bought the site of Sulser Logistik in Brunegg as part of a sale-leaseback transaction.

* Regional bank Valiant said it is repaying its subordinated 4 percent, 150 million franc bond early.

* Railways owner BVZ Group said full-year sales rose 6 percent to 151.5 million francs, with profit rising 42.7 percent to 12.5 million.