Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,379 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The chief executive of Sandoz, the generics business of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, is stepping down “for personal reasons”, the company said on Thursday.

CEVA LOGISTICS

French shipping group CMA CGM controls just under 89.5 percent of the voting rights in Swiss group Ceva Logistics after a tender offer, according to provisional results announced on Thursday.

DUFRY

Airport retailer Dufry said it expected organic sales to continue gradually improving over the year 2019 thanks to new concessions after it returned to growth in the fourth quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG: European Commission approves Roche’s Hemlibra for people with severe haemophilia a without factor viii inhibitors

* Komax Holding AG: we currently expect a drop in order intake and revenues of between 10% and 20% in first half of 2019

* Comet Holding reported a FY net income of 24.3 million Swiss francs excluding one-time effects.

* Hochdorf Holding said board members Anton von Weissenfluh and Holger Till will not stand for re-election and is recommending the election of Hans-Peter Hess and Jörg Riboni.

* Landis+Gyr announced it had agreed with We Energies to expand a service contract.

* Cicor Technologies Ltd: FY net result of CHF 9.6 million (2017: CHF 6.7 million)

* Vifor Pharma AG: FY net sales of chf 1,584.6 million, up 22.7%; EBITDA of chf 391.5 million, up 39.7%

RESEARCH

ABB LTD ABBN.S: MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 20 FROM SFR 21.20

ECONOMY

* Swiss government cuts 2019 GDP growth forecast to 1.1 percent from the 1.5 percent it expected in December

* Swiss February producer/import prices due at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)