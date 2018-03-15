Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,823 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

An investor sued Credit Suisse in the United States on Wednesday, alleging that misstatements about a complex product betting on stock market swings led to losses for people who bought in at inflated prices.

UBS

UBS is merging its equity and debt capital market businesses in Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

UBS has named Gaetano Bassolino head of a newly merged Asia Pacific capital markets group, bringing together its debt and equity underwriting businesses across the region.

BANKS

Swiss banks face house price correction risk but can weather a downturn - Moody’s

GATEGROUP

Bookbuilding for an initial public offering of HNA Group’s airline caterer Gategroup is set to open on Thursday, the group said in a statement late on Wednesday, with a price range set between 16 and 21 Swiss francs per share.

RICHEMONT

Italian watchdog CONSOB approved offer document related to voluntary public tender offer launched by RLG Italia Holding S.P.A. for YNAP​

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vifor Pharma net profit after minorities for 2017 amounted to CHF 1,147.1 million compared to CHF 237.0 million in the previous year; strong growth expected to continue in 2018 and beyond: net sales expected to grow more than 10% at constant exchange rates

* Dufry AG: FY net earnings reached CHF 110.9 million, 142.1% higher compared to 2016

* Elma Electronic AG: FY order income with CHF 143.2 million on previous year’s level

* Glarner Kantonalbank: Finnova and Glarner Kantonalbank sign contract for joint development of loan advisory solution

* Comet Holding AG: FY rise in net income to CHF 35.5 million (2016: CHF 27.3 million); higher dividend of CHF 1.50 per share

* Moody’s affirms Berner Kantonalbank’s Aa1 deposit and A1 senior unsecured debt ratings

* U Blox Holding AG: net profit increased by 11.0% from CHF 46.2 million to CHF 51.3 million, representing a 12.7% net profit margin for 2017; increased dividend of CHF 2.25 per share is proposed

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank expected to keep policy on hold at quarterly rates meeting. Announcement due at 0830 GMT

Producer/import price data for February due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)