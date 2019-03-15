Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,484 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank reports a nearly $400 million boost to its litigation provisions after a French court slapped it with a 4.5 billion euro ($5.09 billion) penalty last month. UBS, which is appealing against the decision and has said it expects an appeals court to “correct the mistakes” of the prior ruling, has now set aside a total 450 million euros ($516 million) to address the charges of illicitly soliciting cross-border clients and laundering the proceeds of tax fraud.

Shares indicated down 0.9 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG: European Commission approves Roche’s Mabthera (rituximab) for a rare autoimmune disease

* U Blox Holding AG: FY revenues at CHF 393.3 million, EBIT of chf 48.3 million, EBITDA of chf 71.6 million; sales target for 2019 is chf 460 million to 490 million, with ebitda of chf 70 million to 90 million and ebit of chf 30 million to 45 million

* Fundamenta Real Estate AG reported a full-year net profit of 22.98 Swiss francs and said it proposed a dividend of 0.50 francs per share.

* Moody's announced the completion of a periodic review of ratings of Swisscom. Source: [bit.ly/2u63gPZ]

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA: Jean-Daniel Laffely to become CEO

* Polyphor AG: FY revenues increased on a like-for like basis by CHF 6.3 million from last reporting period to 6.5 million

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled/