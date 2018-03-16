Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 16

ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,868 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

Chairman Paul Bulcke gave a vote of confidence to Chief Executive Mark Schneider 14 months into his tenure at the helm of the world’s biggest packaged food company as it struggles to recover from a sixth straight year of slowing growth.

CREDIT SUISSE

The legal fight over a complex Credit Suisse financial instrument betting on stock market swings is expanding, with a new lawsuit targeting one of the product’s service providers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont said it placed its inaugural Euro denominated bond transaction today with a volume of 3.75 billion euros, following a roadshow with fixed income investors across Europe.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported full year operating profit up 4.8 percent to 63.1 million Swiss francs ($66.39 million).

* Bachem Holding reported its full year operating result (EBIT) rising by 12.3 percent to 50.6 million francs.

* Sunrise Communications Group said Karin Schmidt, Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank reported a 2017 profit of 198.4 million francs.

* Cembra Money Bank said it is proposing an ordinary dividend of 3.55 francs per share.

* Von Roll said it was disposing of its last remaining activities in the water business, in the municipal water business in Germany.

* LumX announces an increase of its issued share capital by 3,073,770 new shares, which it has allocated to one of its key shareholders in return for an investment amount of 750,000 francs.