Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus fears led to a historic drop in U.S. stocks, shut borders and disrupted daily life around the world, as governments took increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the global outbreak.

LONZA

2019 annual report due

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker said late on Monday that voting at its annual general meeting on Tuesday would be by independent proxy only. It advised shareholders not to travel to the meeting as they could not be admitted to the meeting room under the new guidelines issued by the Swiss government on Monday.

* The company said in a separate release it had started shipping the first 400,000 COVID-19 tests to laboratories across the U.S. to begin patient testing under FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

* Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan told CNN Money Switzerland the company was in discussions with regulators to make its drug Actemra available to soften secondary effects of the coronavirus infection.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tecan Group AG reported full-year net profit of CHF 73.2 million (2018: CHF 70.7 million); full-year 2020 sales are again forecast to increase in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range in local currencies; 2020 reported EBITDA margin expected to expand to around 19.6% of sales; any impact on the full-year business performance of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (covid19) cannot be predicted at present

* Schindler said its AGM would take place on Thursday as planned, but shareholders would not be allowed to attend in person, but had to vote via independent proxy to comply with the latest requirements issued by the Swiss government.

* Interroll Holding AG: Markus Asch nominated for election to board of directors

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ARYZTA AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 0.30 FROM CHF 0.70

SGS SA: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 2150 FROM CHF 2750

ECONOMY

* Swiss government’s 2020 economic forecasts due at 0645 GMT