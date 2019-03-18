Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 9,50 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

TELECOMS

The U.S. has intervened in Switzerland against plans to use Chinese technology in building its 5G network, newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, referencing plans by Swiss telecoms group Sunrise to develop network infrastructure with China’s Huawei.

SIX SWISS Exchange

The Swiss stock exchange operator is on the hunt for takeovers, it said on Monday while reporting a sharp jump in 2018 profit.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is targeting 2 billion Swiss francs in pretax profit for 2019 in its wealth-management unit, Bloomberg reported.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank released its annual report for 2018, in which it reported that Chief Executive Bernhard Holder received compensation of 6.2 million Swiss francs ($6.19 million) in 2018.

SWISS LIFE

Macquarie’s asset management business said it agreed to sell its 36 percent stake in Brussels Airport to a consortium that includes Swiss Life.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtenstein’s LGT said it boosted profit 11 percent to 314.1 millionen francs

* Novartis presented data to support initiation of Entresto in hospitals and as first-choice systolic heart failure therapy in stabilised patients.

* Evolva said it has received a notice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency disclosing that it has identified one study on its prospective anti-tick and mosquito product nootkatone for which it could not complete its review. Evolva will determine next steps, including seeking an extension of the regulatory deadline.

* Orell Fuessli said it posted a 50.1 million net loss but still aims to pay a dividend of 6 francs per share after, consisting of a regular payment of 4 francs, plus a 2 franc per share jubilee dividend

* Hiag said full-year net income rose 5.9 percent and that it plans to pay a dividend of 3.90 francs per share.

* SHL Telemedicine said it plans to pay a dividend of $1 per share

* Novartis’s eyecare unit Alcon paid $285 million to buy PowerVision, with additional payments based on specified regulatory and commercial milestones starting in 2023. Alcon remains on track to be spun off in coming weeks.

* Adecco Group said it completed a 150 million euro share buyback

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled

* Fitch affirmed Switzerland’s ‘AAA’ rating, citing a diversified and high-value added economy as well as strong governance and human development indicators. ($1 = 1.0019 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)