Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Italy’s prime minister declared coronavirus was causing a “socio-economic tsunami” as European leaders agreed to seal off external borders, but many countries thwarted solidarity by imposing frontier curbs of their own.

Imported coronavirus cases in China outnumbered cases of location transmission for the fifth straight day as infected travellers passed through major Chinese transportation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

SWISS LIFE

The insurer published its annual report. The company in February reported a 12% rise in 2019 net profit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said its annual general meeting on March 26 will take place under extraordinary conditions. Shareholders are not allowed to attend in person and are requested to vote via independent proxy.

* Adecco published its annual report.

* Clariant said that it is postponing its AGM originally planned for March 30 due to the coronavirus epidemic and hopes to hold it at a later date, to be announced.

* BKW said that it is boosting its dividend to 2.20 francs per share, from 1.80 francs, after its net profit more than doubled to 404 million francs.

* DKSH said it canceled its annual shareholders’s meeting and capital markets day and will reconvene both at later dates this year.

* Partners Group said it was bringing forward its regular treasury share purchase program to benefit from the current lower valuation of the firm’s shares.

* Medartis said it nominated Marco Gadola for election to the Board of Directors.

* Medacta said Marco Gadola would not stand for re-election to its board of directors.

* Evolva said full year revenue increased 30% to 11.6 million francs in 2019, while its operating loss narrowed.

* Kuros said its orthobiologics patent portfolio was strengthened by a U.S. patent covering the use of PTH-containing matrices for spinal fusion

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DAETWYLER - Credit Suisse cuts target price to chf 172 from chf 209

NESTLE - Jefferies cuts target price to chf 89 from chf 105

PARTNERS GROUP: JP Morgan cuts target price to chf 850 from chf 1,015

SWISS RE - JP Morgan cuts target price to chf 108 from chf 120

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)