Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent down at 8,876 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The legal fight over a complex Credit Suisse financial instrument betting on stock market swings is expanding, with a new lawsuit targeting one of the product’s service providers.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told CNBC in an interview on Monday that the rationale behind the lawsuit is “hard to understand”. Thiam also reiterated expectations that the bank will emerge from restructuring as a profitable business.

For more click

JULIUS BAER

Former boss Boris Collardi was paid 1.72 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million) in 2017, when he resigned to join rival Pictet Group, the Swiss private bank said in its annual report on Monday.

For more click

MEDIA

* Zur Rose’s Doc Morris head, Olaf Heinrich, vowed to fight German government coalition pledges to forbid Internet sales of prescription drugs, which is a key pillar of the Swiss-listed company’s business, the newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont published the prospectus for its voluntary tender offer of up to $2.8 billion euros for control of Italy’s Yoox Net-A-Porter. The consideration, for 38 euros per Yoox share, is slated to be paid starting on May 18.

* Alpiq won a 27-million-euro contract to modernize Italy’s railway network.

* Syngenta said it finalized the sale of remedy assets that helped clear the way for the ChemChina acquisition.

* BKW said its board has nominated Carole Ackermann and Rebecca Guntern as new board members to replace Marc-Alain Affolter and Georges Bindschedler.

* HIAG Immobilien said 2017 net income rose 23.9 percent to 57.5 million francs.

* Inficon says it plans to pay a dividend of 20 Swiss francs per share.

* Addex said shareholders approved all board proposals at the extraordinary general meeting.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)