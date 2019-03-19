Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 9,515 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said its immunotherapy Tecentriq has won approval for a tough-to-treat type of lung cancer, the latest regulatory OK for the drug whose revenue trails rivals’ medicines after getting a late start.

STADLER RAIL

The Swiss train maker’s 80-percent owner Peter Spuhler announced plans to sell a portion of his shares as the company intends to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

CEVA LOGISTICS

The Swiss freight forwarder said French shipper CMA CGM holds 89.47 percent of its shares after a public tender, clearing the way for a squeeze out of shareholders and a delisting from Switzerland’s exchange.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS announced it has signed an agreement with Wise Road Capital to create a joint venture to develop and sell environmental, flow and pressure sensors.

* Lastminute.com said it sees adjusted EBITDA rising as much as 40 percent in 2019

* Partners Group said full-year profit rose 2 percent to 769 million francs

* Cassiopea announced that it appointed board members and boosted capital

* Asmallworld said revenues grew 75 percent to 8.8 million francs in 2018, adding it expects to have up to 12.5 million in sales in the current year

* Hochdorf Holding refrained from giving a 2019 sales and earnings forecast after 2018 net profit plunged to 8.7 million francs, from nearly 41 million in the previous year

* BKW AG said 2018 revenue rose 7 percent to 2.7 billion francs

* Huber & Suhner said net income for 2018 rose nearly 50 percent to 61.4 million francs

* Crealogix said it posted a 1.4 million franc net loss in the first half of its financial year

* Vetropack said aims to keep its operating result in 2019 at the same level as in 2018

* Peach Property Group said its full-year profit after tax rose to 45.3 million francs, up from 41.9 million

ANALYST VIEWS

BALOISE - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

SWISS LIFE - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

GIVAUDAN - Barclays raises target price to sfr 2,200

SWISS RE - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”

ECONOMY

Swiss February trade data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)