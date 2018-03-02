FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2018 / 5:33 AM / in 13 hours

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,727 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim’s new chief executive laid out his plan to revamp the world’s biggest cement group by growing faster than the overall market and chopping costs. The new five-year strategy targets annual sales growth of 3 to 5 percent, recurring EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent, improvement in free cash flow to over 40 percent of EBITDA, and boosting the return on invested capital to more than 8 percent.

Shares indicated down 2.1 percent.

For more news see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Raiffeisen posted record 2017 profit of 917 million Swiss francs ($976 million) excluding one-off income from asset sales as its mortgage business boomed.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG FY profit 285.5 million francs‍​

* Mobilezone AG FY profit fell by 0.9 million to 35.2 million francs due to a one-time tax liability in Switzerland

* Swissquote Group Holding SA FY net profit increased by 88.8 percent to 39.2 million francs

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9398 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.