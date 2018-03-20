Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,841 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

Roche’s ROG.S immunotherapy Tecentriq plus chemotherapy cut the risk of disease worsening or death in advanced squamous lung cancer, but it did not yet show an overall survival benefit in this tough-to-treat disease, the Swiss drugmaker said

AMS AG

Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security, three major parts producers have told Reuters, handicapping Samsung and others on a technology that is set to be worth billions in revenue over the next few years.

* Novartis files patent infringement lawsuit against Regeneron over latter’s manufacturing of Eylea, Zaltrap — court filing

* Novartis says teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies

* Partners Group Holding AG: ‍proposes an increased dividend of CHF 19.00 per share; FY ‍IFRS profit increased by 35% to CHF 752 million (2016: CHF 558 million)​

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: FY ‍net revenues from sales of lead product Raxone increased by 21% to CHF 22.9 million; FY ‍net result amounted to CHF -51.5 million (2016: CHF -35.4 million)

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: ‍announces submission to FDA of new drug application for Rifamycin SV MMX ​​

* BKW AG: FY net profit increased by 15.9 percent to 271 million CHF

* BFW Liegenschaften AG - Reto Borner, CEO, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons

* Conzzeta AG - ‍signing an agreement for complete acquisition of Italian technology company TTM Laser S.P.A

* Conzzeta reports surge in revenue and improved profitability; proposed dividend for class A shares CHF 16.00, +45.5%​

* Schlatter Industries AG 2017 net sales up 11.7% to CHF 101.1 million

* Komax Holding AG: FY profit after taxes up by 8.8% to CHF 42.1 million

* MCH Group AG: result expectations of 16 february 2018 confirmed; proposal that no dividend be paid.

* Vetropack Holding SA: FY consolidated profit: CHF 57.0 million (2016: CHF 42.6 million)

* Peach Property Group AG: FY net result 41.92 million CHF versus 11.59 million CHF year ago

* Baloise Holding Ltd invests in omni:us - core business optimisation driven by artificial intelligence

* Crealogix Holding AG: H1 net earnings increased 11% to CHF 39.7 million

* Orell Fuessli Holding AG: dividend of CHF 4.00 per share

Swiss government boosts growth forecasts

Swiss trade surplus 3.24 bln Sfr in Feb