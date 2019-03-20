Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,513 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

Former finance ministry official Joerg Gasser will become chief executive of the Swiss Bankers Association as of May.

SWISS LIFE

2018 annual report www.swisslife.com/ar2018

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conzzeta said its FY group result rose 17.9 percent to 114.8 million francs and would propose a dividend of 18 francs for class A shares.

* Mikron Holding AG: FY EBIT at CHF 13.9 million (prior year: 2.8 million); outlook 2019: expecting a further rise in sales and profitability

* Kudelski said its cybersecurity division struck a strategic partnership with blockchain security specialist Hosho.

* Meyer Burger said it received a request from Sentis Capital PCC for agenda items for the AGM on May 2, including the cancellation of the authorised capital. Additionally, the company said it won a contract worth 15 million francs from an Asian customer.

* Arbonia AG: planned restructuring could result in shedding of 42 jobs at Dilsen production plant

* BVZ Holding AG: increased total income in financial year 2018 by 9.5 percent to CHF 166.0 million

RESEARCH

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 59 FROM SFR 56

KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 147 FROM SFR 130; RATING HOLD

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)