Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.6% higher at 9,009.85 points on Friday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer. Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

With over 242,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance will go forward with its annual general meeting on April 1 without shareholders present, keeping to its dividend proposal.

LONZA

Lonza said it would go ahead with its annual general meeting on April 28 without shareholders present, leaving its dividend proposal of 2.75 Swiss francs ($2.81) per share unchanged.

AMS

Austrian sensor specialist AMS said on Thursday that its public offer for German lighting group Osram was expected to close in the second quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it was providing CHF 15 million to bridge liquidity bottlenecks. It also said it was sticking to the announced date for the general meeting of April 24 but due to coronavirus shareholders would only be able to exercise rights in writing or electronically through independent proxy.

* Mobilezone said it had reduced the number of shops that are open for business from 120 to 80 for now.

* Interroll Holding reported full year net sales of CHF 559.7 million.

* Implenia said it was restricting work on its construction sites and closing some sites altogether.

* DKSH Holding said it would reconvene the annual general meeting on 13 May 2020.

* Warteck Invest reported full yea group profit of CHF 34.1 million.

* Aluflexpack reported full year EBITDA rose to EUR 29.5 Million.

* Feintool International Holding AG expects a temporary production decline due to coronavirus.

* Flughafen Zuerich said flight operations and activities in commercial centers were reduced to a minimum and it was taking necessary steps to preserve liquidity.

* Meier Tobler Group said participation on site at its 2020 annual general meeting was not possible and voting would take place via independent proxy.

* Senioresidenz said it had decided to hold the annual general meeting at the company’s headquarters and shareholders entered in share register had the option of independent proxy.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 125 FROM CHF 140

* SWATCH GROUP AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 225 FROM CHF 275

* CASSIOPEA SPA: JEFFERIES CUTS PRICE TARGET TO SFR 65 FROM SFR 70. CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 65 FROM CHF 70

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 37 FROM CHF 42

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)