Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,861 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss stock exchange company SIX said its annual result fell 6.2 percent to 207.2 million Swiss francs. Without taking into account the one-off impact of a 2016 property sale, the result was 6.2 percent higher than the previous year.

* Myriad Group said it plans to delist from the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 30.

* Zur Rose said its 2017 net loss was 36.3 million francs amid investments to boost the online pharmacy business. The company said it continues to assess pledges by Germany’s governing coalition to prohibit mail-order trade in prescription drugs and vowed to take necessary steps to fight such a move.

* Investis said it confirmed its medium-term targets for 2019.

* Valiant Bank said it placed covered bonds of 500 million francs.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it signed a licensing agreement with EA Pharma of Japan for Methylene Blue MMX, Eleview and an option to further license Qolotag for Japan and South Korea.