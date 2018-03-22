Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,775 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

UBS. CREDIT SUISSE

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti gives presentation at Morgan Stanley financials conference at 0800 GMT, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam presents at 1030 GMT.

SENSIRION

The Swiss company has priced its initial public offering at 36 Swiss francs per share, it said on Thursday, giving the sensors maker a market capitalisation of 504 million Swiss francs ($531.4 million).

MEDARTIS

The Swiss medical devices maker priced its initial public offering at 48 Swiss francs ($50.61) per share, implying a market capitalisation of 563 million francs and a free float of 24.6 percent including over-allotment shares, it said on Thursday.

* Roche Holding AG: FDA approves Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg prefilled syringe for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy

* SHL Telemedicine LTD says ‍deadline for Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd., Xiang Xu, Kun Shen, and Mengke Cai to make a tender offer to shareholders of SHL will be extended until June 30

* Emmi could handle acquisitions worth a bit more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), CEO Urs Riedener tells Handelszeitung

* Gategroup managers stand to make as much as 86 million Swiss francs in bonuses if the HNA Group unit’s IPO goes well, Handelszeitung newspaper reports.

* Meyer Burger said its net loss narrowed to 79.3 million Swiss francs during 2017.

* Metall Zug said its net income came to 67.7 mln Swiss francs in reporting year compared with 84.9 mln francs in the previous year. [METN.S}

* Sika - French glass-maker Saint-Gobain expects a resolution of its long-standing takeover battle for Switzerland’s Sika by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

* BFW Liegenschaften said Hans Joerg Brun, a member of the Board of Directors since 2010, will not stand for re-election upon expiry of his current term of office at the Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2018.

* Airopack Technology Group reported a full year net loss of 40 million euros.

* DKSH said it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Johnson Matthey in Japan.

* Implenia said it has won SWICA as an investor for the Lokstadt in Winterthur.

The Swiss National Bank said it bought another 48.2 billion Swiss francs ($50.80 billion) worth of foreign currencies in 2017, nearly 30 percent less than the previous year, in its effort to fight the appreciation of the safe-haven franc. ($1 = 0.9485 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)