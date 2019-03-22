Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Annual report due.

WATCHMAKERS

Swiss watchmakers are confident they can grow sales this year even in the face of a cooling Chinese economy, executives told Reuters at an industry fair on Thursday.

SGS SA

Annual general meeting due.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Interroll Holding said it reached a full-year order intake of 592.6 million Swiss francs ($596.96 million).

*Schaffner Holding adjusted its outlook, saying sales were now expected to come in below last year’s level.

*Adval Tech Holding said it reached a full-year EBITDA of 20.7 million francs.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)