Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Annual report due.
Swiss watchmakers are confident they can grow sales this year even in the face of a cooling Chinese economy, executives told Reuters at an industry fair on Thursday.
Annual general meeting due.
*Interroll Holding said it reached a full-year order intake of 592.6 million Swiss francs ($596.96 million).
*Schaffner Holding adjusted its outlook, saying sales were now expected to come in below last year’s level.
*Adval Tech Holding said it reached a full-year EBITDA of 20.7 million francs.
No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)